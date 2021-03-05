A West Plains man is jailed and charged with three felonies after allegedly putting a former girlfriend in a headlock and threatening to stab her through the eye with a kitchen knife and kill her.
Douglas Eugene Newton, 54, County Road 6330, is held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear Tuesday in court for a bond hearing before 37th Judicial Court Associate Judge R. David Ray. Newton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens stated on Feb. 28 Newton placed a former romantic partner in a headlock, restricting her ability to breathe, and threw her on a bed by her neck, then climbed on top of her holding a kitchen knife while threatening to stab her in the eye and kill her.
The alleged victim said she was in fear for her life and believed Newton was going to kill her.
Newton reportedly then threatened to return and kill her if she contacted law enforcement before leaving. Stephens noted in his report to prosecutors the woman has an active order of protection against Newton.
