The 24th annual Yellow House Backyard Concert will start at 5 p.m. Saturday in the shaded backyard of the Yellow House Community Arts Center, 209 W. Trish Knight St. in downtown West Plains.
Performances to be given include folk music from The Colbert Brothers and Marideth Sisco, jazz from The Renee Wood Trio and folk rock from The Muddles and The Ozark Hellbenders Reunion.
Food will be available and there will be a silent auction. Donations of slightly used items for the auction are welcome.
The event benefits the Yellow House and its parent organization, the Ozark Resource Center, which are raising funds for a new heating and cooling system for the Yellow House.
A suggested donation is $8 for admission. If it rains the event will be inside the Yellow House.
