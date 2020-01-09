A Mtn. View woman has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of prescription medication repackaged for sale, the drugs reportedly kept in her home where her two preschool-age children also live.
Elicia Marie Cantrell, 30, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in Mtn. View on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. She is held on $25,000 bail.
The charges are related to a May 29 incident and a warrant was issued Jan. 3, according to court records.
Mtn. View Police Department Detective Stetson Schwein reported on May 29 he was dispatched to James Street Apartments to investigate a verbal domestic altercation.
While there, Schwein said he noticed Cantrell was carrying a black backpack and holding a small black lock box and a large women’s wallet.
In speaking to Cantrell’s husband, Schwein said he learned the disturbance had been an argument about Cantrell getting an order to have him admitted to the Ozarks Medical Center stress unit and her alleged drug use.
A woman who had just brought Cantrell’s husband home from the hospital reportedly told Schwein he had been admitted the day before after Cantrell requested the order.
Cantrell’s husband accused her of taking 30 of his Roxicodone tablets while he was gone, adding he had counted the tablets before going to the hospital the evening before. Roxicodone is a brand of the opioid drug oxycodone hydrochloride.
Cantrell reportedly voluntarily opened the lock box at Schwein’s request. Schwein noted it contained 24 Suboxone strips that had been removed from their original packaging and placed into small clear plastic baggies marked “Ezy Dose,” packaging, he said based on his experience as a law enforcement officer, that is commonly used for illegal distribution.
Suboxone is a brand of medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms and cravings with a lower potential for misuse, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Cantrell reportedly said the strips were hers and Schwein discovered she had a prescription for them, but when asked why they had been repackaged Cantrell stated it was easier for her to take that way. Schwein noted in his report that Suboxone strips are packaged by the manufacturer individually sealed, with a tear-away top.
There were about 75 of the empty “Ezy Dose” baggies in the lock box, Schwein said.
When Cantrell’s wallet was searched, small plastic “Ezy Dose” baggies containing about 4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine and 1/4 gram of a white substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were allegedly found.
During a search of Cantrell’s apartment items allegedly found in the closet of a bedroom shared by Cantrell and her husband included digital scales, empty jars that smelled of marijuana, marijuana smoking pipes, miscellaneous paraphernalia and containers of “hash oil” and other marijuana products.
The children were reportedly removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.