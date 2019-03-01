With the area bracing for winter weather this weekend, officials with the city of West Plains have released snow clearing routes and urge safety and caution for the city’s residents.
In the event of snow accumulation, street department crews will focus on clearing the main roads through West Plains. To view the aerial map with the designated snow routes highlighted, people can go online to gis.westplains.net and click on the icon labeled “snow routes.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for cleaning the state-owned roads through town, such as Business U.S. 63, U.S. 63, Independence Drive and Porter Wagoner Boulevard.
If temperatures drop below 20 degrees, city crews will not apply road salts and ice control mix, which are largely ineffective in the extreme cold. That could mean crews will not work late into the evening and early morning hours. If there is ice on the roads, city street cleaning crews will only work on roads in emergency situations.
The city encourages residents to stay home and off the roads if at all possible during heavy snowfall or ice.
For power outages, people should call 256-7176 or the West Plains Police Department directly at 256-2244.
