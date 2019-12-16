Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced his office is suing the city of Marshfield, alleging the city violated a law forbidding traffic ticket quotas.
Additionally, Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen reportedly attempted to intimidate a potential whistleblower by threatening an unrelated felony charge after the officer had resigned because of disparate treatment by the chief after telling him traffic ticket quotas are illegal.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 9. Fannen is accused of instructing officers to write 16 tickets each per month and telling them the number of tickets they issued would affect their performance evaluations.
Fannen reportedly began posting officers’ monthly traffic citation statistics to the department bulletin board but stopped in April after the attorney general’s office sued the city of Diamond for enforcing a traffic ticket quota.
Fannen allegedly stated that the city of Diamond “messed up” by documenting their quota policy, adding that he had never written his quota policy down.
Schmitt added that traffic stop statistics submitted to the attorney general’s office showed citations went from 383 in 2016 to 646 in 2017, then more than doubled to 1,386 in 2018. The figures submitted reflected a decrease in traffic warnings from 982 in 2016 to 787 in 2018.
In 2016 Marshfield officers reportedly issued no tickets on the interstate, eight in 2017 and 241 in 2018.
The investigation includes minutes from Marshfield board of aldermen meetings showing the city hired a designated traffic enforcement officer from within the police department, paid for by revenue generated from traffic tickets, with the stipulation the traffic enforcement officer write at least nine tickets per shift, or 144 per month.
An officer allegedly confronted Fannen in early 2019 and told him the quotas were illegal. After the officer resigned, either Fannen or someone reporting directly to Fannen approached the Webster County prosecuting attorney to discuss pursuing a felony charges against the former officer for an unrelated issue, then asked another officer to relay a message to the former officer that he would pursue the felony charge if he talked to the attorney general’s officer about the quota.
“As a state senator, I fought hard to pass Senate Bill 5 to ensure that our citizens wouldn’t simply be used as ATMs to fill municipal government coffers. Now, as attorney general, it’s my duty to enforce those laws,” Schmitt said.
Since taking office, my office has taken swift action to ensure that Senate Bill 5 is being properly followed, including our April lawsuit against the city of Diamond. With this lawsuit against the city of Marshfield we’re sending a clear message to municipalities across the state: even if you don’t write your traffic ticket quota policy down, we will take action to hold you accountable.”
