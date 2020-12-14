The Callie Ann Community Wide Baby Shower was a success, thanks to its faithful donors, said coordinator Barbara Caton.
Even though the baby shower event in April was canceled due to the coronavirus-related lockdown, loyal supporters mailed in monetary donations enabling the purchase of baby items. Several Missouri State University-West Plains nursing students helped assemble the items into boxes, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Ninety-six layettes were created and distributed to local agencies including Ozarks Healthcare’s new state-of-the-art women’s center, Howell County Health Department, Division of Family Services, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach, Christos House and MUNCH.
The layettes will be given to those who may benefit from such a gift, offering hope and encouragement, in addition to essential items with the arrival of their new baby.
The Infant Child Committee, a subcommittee of the Howell County Community Interagency Council, expresses gratitude to all who support this project.
“In memory of Callie Ann Nigliazzo, with the initials of C.A.N. and rightfully named with Philippians 4:13 in mind, we are thankful to share this success with our community to help meet the on-going need,” said Caton. “This year, more than ever perhaps, demonstrates what a difference an individual can make in blessing the lives of others.”
