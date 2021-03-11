A West Plains man is held without bail on charges including incest and first-degree child molestation after allegedly engaging a toddler in sexual acts and producing and sharing sexually explicit images of the child with another man in Wright County, suspected of child exploitation.
Kenneth H. Worthy, 45, Private Road 6801, was arrested Friday and is also charged with first-degree statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a victim younger than 12 years old, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct with a victim less than 17 years old while acting as a parent or guardian, first offense, according to court records. All of the charges are felonies.
West Plains Police Detective Joe Neuschwander, in a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors, said that on March 3, officers with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force interviewed a suspect related to a Wright County investigation.
During the interview, the suspect disclosed he met Worthy on a dating application in 2020, the two began communicating via social media and their conversations were sexual in nature and included the involvement of the child. In addition, he said, Worthy sent images of a nude woman and images depicting child pornography.
On March 4, Worthy agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement and reportedly said he was involved in a chat conversation with the other suspect in August, and the conversation included a discussion of meeting for an “intimate” encounter where the involvement of the toddler was suggested.
Worthy also allegedly admitted to sending the image of the nude woman, and producing and sending pornographic images of the toddler to the other suspect. Worthy stated he and the other suspect were in contact via social media until the weekend of Feb. 27, when he messaged the other man and received no response, according to Neuschwander.
A forensic examination of Worthy's cellular device is underway, and the toddler is scheduled to undergo examination at the South Central Child Advocacy Center in West Plains, Neuschwander added.
