The 31st annual St. Jude Radiothon was held Wednesday on the air at KKountry 95, The Gift, and The Train radio stations, raising $228,047 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Local area volunteers helped raise money during the event, including area schools such as Alton, Couch, Koshkonong, Mammoth Spring, Thayer and West Plains. South Fork School raised over $15,000 in donations.
Businesses such as the Case Auction, Fred’s Fish House, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply and Mo-Ark Truck raised over $49,000 in donations combined. One anonymous donor gave $25,000 during the event.
“It’s all about the kids at St. Jude,” said E-Communications Program Director Mike Crase. “We just want to do everything we can to help them.”
“Thank you to everyone who helped raise money and everyone who gave to the annual St. Jude Radiothon,” Crase added.
Last year with the help of the area businesses, schools, surrounding community events and listeners, the radiothon raised over $222,000 for the children at St. Jude.
The event was sponsored by Andrew Eckman Shelter Insurance of West Plains, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply of Thayer and West Plains, and Davidson Drug of Highland, Ark.
