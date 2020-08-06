A Willow Springs man has been charged with seven felonies after allegedly raping a woman, then resisting arrest when lawmen attempted to take him into custody in Willow Springs two days later.
Anthony David Barton, 25, is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count each of first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He is held at the Howell County Jail with bail set at $200,000, according to court records.
Sgt. Matt Huffman with the Willow Springs Police Department reported a woman stated she had gone to Barton’s home Saturday to pick up his children, and he asked her to come inside to help him get them ready.
After she was in the house she went to Barton’s bedroom, believing the children were in that room, followed by Barton. After the two entered the room, she said, Barton closed the door and locked it, then forced her against a wall and began kissing her.
She told Huffman during the incident she was crying and asking to leave and was afraid. Barton then forcibly removed her clothing and forced her to perform a sexual act on him before striking her in the mouth after she begged him to stop, she alleged.
Barton then allegedly held his hand over her mouth as he further sexually assaulted her, and after the incident was over and she was allowed to get dressed, said she was afraid Barton would not let her leave.
She said she told Barton she had to take a family member to work but would come back, and said she wouldn’t tell anyone about the incident. When Barton tried to get in her car, she reportedly convinced him not to by telling him she would bring him cigarettes when she came back.
Huffman noted in his report to prosecutors there had been several reports regarding altercations between Barton and the alleged victim.
On Monday, Huffman answered a call that Barton was kicking and beating on the door of a home on East Seventh Street in Willow Springs, attempting to get in.
When Huffman arrived he ordered Barton to place his hands behind his back, but Barton turned and ran, ignoring an order to stop.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. S.N. Foster found Barton in an alley between Harris Street and Walnut Street in Willow Springs and arrested him, Huffman added.
Court records show Barton was convicted of 2012 charges of second-degree burglary, two counts, and one count of theft, and handed a three-year prison sentence. In 2013 Barton was convicted of resisting arrest and sentenced to three years in prison, court records show.
