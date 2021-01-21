Potential changes to the city purchasing policy were a focal point of discussion during Tuesday evening’s meeting of the West Plains City Council.
City Financial Director Todd Harman introduced a proposed ordinance to the city council which would replace the city’s current purchasing policy with a new purchasing manual for city employees and vendors. Harman said the new document would better clarify the procedures for city purchases and sales of assets.
“We turned a three-page policy into a 26-page purchasing manual,” Harman told council members, explaining the proposed manual is an “all-encompassing document” for employees to use to know what they need to make purchases for their departments.
He added that it also establishes rules for vendors and shows the public the steps the city takes to ensure purchasing is fair.
GOODS AND SERVICES
The new manual is broken down into five chapters with chapters one and five offering the basic legal information.
Chapter two lays out how the city purchases items and bids out for good and services, and how those expenses are all handled. It also outlines when bids are required, Harman explained.
According to Harman, the existing policy requires all purchases over $10,000 to be approved by the department head or purchasing director, as well as the city administrator and city council.
“That might have been great when we wrote that, but at the end of the day, the city is a $40 million enterprise,” said Harman matter-of-factly. “It doesn’t take much to spend $10,000.”
The city purchasing direct must sign off on inventoried items such as those to be stored for future use. Harman recommends raising the approval limit for the purchasing director to a maximum of $10,000 for inventory items to be warehoused.
Department heads, who authorize purchases of goods and service needed for normal departmental operations, would have their limit raised from $500 to $1,000.
Harman’s proposal would also change the amount of all transactions that require council approval from $10,000 to $25,000.
“Basically, for the two years I’ve been here, I’ve been watching what gets approved, and most of the stuff that is under $25,000, it seems there’s not much discussion over it and council is pretty much in agreement,” Harman said. “We want to make the most efficient use of council’s time.”
As far as competitive bidding is handled, he said the current policy just lays out the process for requesting a bid and it doesn’t go too in depth, having nothing to say about requesting for proposals or qualifications.
“We made sure to keep the request for bids to where the award is not just the lowest cost, but the lowest cost and best value,” Harman explained.
Harman explained the proposed manual establishes new contract requirements, such as specifications for bid and performance bonds, insurance, hold harmless agreements, prevailing wages and federal work authorization.
SELLING SURPLUS PROPERTY
For the disposal of surplus property, Harman said there will be no changes in how real estate is sold, since that has to be done through an ordinance, according to the city charter.
However, changes will be made to the monetary limit on surplus property sales. For example, an out-of-service city vehicle valued under $10,000 can be approved for disposal by the city administrator, either by sale or salvage. Everything over that limit must be approved by the city council.
“That way, when we’re bringing those police cars with blown engines that are worth about a thousand or two thousand dollars, that’s not worth council’s time,” Harman said. “But if we’re getting rid of an $60,000 fire engine, that’s where council really needs to be involved.”
Harman said there is no need for this new purchasing policy to be adopted now, and he and his staff have been looking over it for the past few months, polishing it up for presentation to the council.
“There are some things that are outdated and need updating, so we figured we’d be proactive instead of reactive,” he said.
Councilman Josh Cotter pointed out that city purchasing items and services are calculated into the budget, and said that raising the limits doesn’t mean that the department heads would be spending outside of their budgets for the fiscal year.
The new purchasing manual, if approved, would also focus more on keeping the city’s purchasing dollars as local as possible.
“I think people will be happy to know there’s a focus for local-first purchasing,” Councilwoman Jessica Nease said.
Harman elaborated: Purchasing priority would go to West Plains businesses first, then those in Howell County, then regional businesses and finally, those in the state of Missouri.
“We’re aiming to go local as much as we can,” Harman said.
The ordinance passed its first reading unanimously. It will have to pass a second reading to become an ordinance.
The city council’s next regularly monthly meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
For more information call 256-7176 or email Harman at todd.harman@westplains.gov.
