A West Plains man who allegedly sprayed mace into the window of a vehicle occupied by two children has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
Scotty D. Niederklopfer, 26, West Fifth Street, is also charged with resisting arrest for a felony after reportedly fleeing from a West Plains police officer a few days after the alleged attack, investigated Nov. 29,2019.
Charges were filed on April 21 and a warrant with a $5,000 bond issued the following day, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Justin Brown reported he spoke with a man who said was parked at the Conoco station on Porter Wagoner Boulevard, and noticed Niederklopfer in the passenger seat of a pickup truck, parked nearby at a gas pump.
The man said Niederklopfer looked at him the entire time it took him to walk from the convenience store to his vehicle and flipped him off as he was sitting in his vehicle. He told Brown he moved his vehicle to the other side of the parking lot, and when Niederklopfer tapped on the driver’s side window he rolled it down and was sprayed with mace.
Two of the man's children, who were in the vehicle, were also affected by the spray when it filled the vehicle, Brown reported. The victim said he reached into his glove box, pulled out a .22-caliber handgun and pointed it at Niederklopfer, at which point he ran back to the pickup truck and left with the driver.
On Dec. 4 West Plains Police Officer Nate Bean said he saw Niederklopfer in a vehicle, and knew he was wanted on felony charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault with a special victim and stealing a controlled substance related to the assault and robbery of a Pomona couple in September 2019 at their home.
A brief chase ensued, ending with Niederklopfer exiting the vehicle and attempting to run from Bean, then obeying the officer’s command to get on the ground.
Niederklopfer reportedly used pepper spray during the September 2019 assault, and pleaded guilty to stealing a controlled substance used to manufacture methamphetamine March 5 as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to four years in prison, court records show.
On the same day, Niederklopfer pleaded guilty to probation violation on a 2017 conviction of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years in prison, the sentence to run concurrently with the stealing conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.