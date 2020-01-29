The murder trial of a Howell County man that was to have begun Wednesday has been continued until Aug. 19, according to court records.
It has been moved to Douglas County on a change of venue and will be heard before 25th Judicial Circuit Court Judge William Earl Hickle after a request for a change of judge was granted.
Michael Ray Chezem, 50, County Road 6790, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 9, 2019, shooting death of Nicholas H. Hudlow, 39, of Caulfield.
Hudlow was reportedly shot three times in the torso and once on the forearm at Chezem’s home, then Chezem called 911 to report the incident, allegedly telling dispatchers he fatally shot Hudlow but refused to give his identity.
Chezem remained at the scene of the shooting until deputies arrived, but never gave a motive for the shooting, stating only that “things got out of hand” during the investigation conducted by Howell County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Torey Thompson.
According to reports, Chezem did not say Hudlow entered his home uninvited and did not claim he shot the other man in self-defense when he spoke to law enforcement at the scene, but told deputies he would make no further statements without a lawyer.
During the 911 call, Chezem indicated a .22-caliber rifle was used in the shooting and a firearm matching that description was secured at the scene, said Thompson.
Hudlow was transported to Ozarks Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
During his investigation Thompson spoke to Hudlow’s mother, who said her son and Chezem were “fairly good friends.”
She told the deputy she had driven her son to Chezem’s house earlier that day, he went inside and spoke briefly with Chezem and then she and Hudlow left.
Chezem was released on $150,000 bail in August 2019, court records show.
