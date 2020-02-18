The West Plains Police Department has announced its first Community Police Academy, open to all who live or work in West Plains.
The academy will run from April 1 to May 27, with classes conducted by officers representing various departments from 5:45 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday.
Applications are due March 6 and may be found online at westplains.net or at the police department, 1912 Holiday Lane. A banquet will be held for graduates on June 3.
Academy students will get an in-depth look at the different police department divisions and there will be classroom discussions, hands-on scenarios and a ride along, officials said. The classes are meant to inform, and completion will not certify graduates as law enforcement officers, they reminded.
Class topics and activities are aimed instead at allowing citizens to gain a greater understanding of the daily duties of officers, open communication between citizens and officers and provide insight into “the very difficult but rewarding profession of law enforcement.”
Academy attendees will meet Police Chief Stephen Monticelli and his command staff, tour the police department, get an introduction to the Police Reserve Officer Program and learn about emergency communications, patrol procedures, geographic policing, general investigations, SRT and SWAT teams, active shooter and use of force protocol, the Drug Task Force, cyber crime investigation, firearms safety with a trip to the gun range, K9 operations, traffic stops, crime scene and evidence collecting procedure, the emergency management system, Crisis Negotiations Team and Practical Night.
Department members said they look forward to the opportunity and encourage all to apply, attend and work together for safer communities.
