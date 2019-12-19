Two West Plains men have been charged and arrested in connection with the July thefts of two John Deere utility vehicles from Heritage Tractor on north U.S. 63, the crime reportedly motivated by the promise of drugs and cash to two men, who allegedly delivered them to a broker.
Grand jury indictments were issued prior to the arrest of Leslie Owen Collins, 45, Private Road 1260, taken into custody Dec. 2 on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more and released on $10,000 bail, according to court records.
Maverick Lee Price, 20, Pearl Circle, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Wright County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $25,000 or more. He is held on $10,000 bail.
Court records show Price was in Wright County to answer to a charge of failing to abide by probation requirements on 2018 convictions of stealing and resisting arrest, and has since been scheduled for a probation violation hearing Jan. 6 in Wright County.
West Plains Police Department Detective Bryan Brauer, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported the new UTVs had been valued at $19,500 each and had been driven away from the location of the theft.
While investigating about a week after the thefts, he and Detective Joe Neuschwander spoke with a man who alleged Price and another man had taken them, they had also tried to steal a six-wheel vehicle but couldn’t get it to start and he saw the two UTVs at Collins’ property.
When the detectives returned to Heritage Tractor to check into the man’s claim, they discovered wires had been cut on the six-wheeler, Brauer reported.
In a later interview, according to the documents, the man said he brokered a deal for the UTVs with Collins in exchange for “dope,” then told Price and another suspect how to steal them, adding the alleged thieves got an ounce of “dope” each and $250 after delivering the vehicles to Collins’ house. Formal charges do not yet show in public records for the additional suspect.
The witness told detectives he didn’t know where the UTVs went after that. Two days later, Brauer went to Collins’ home with a state trooper and special investigator, and Collins reportedly first denied knowing anything about the UTVs before admitting he did see two of them parked behind his house, but didn’t know where they came from or where they went.
On July 23 Price was allegedly a passenger in a vehicle that had been reported stolen and crashed after a pursuit by law enforcement. He was arrested and asked about the theft of the UTVs; according to Brauer, Price refused to speak to the detective about it.
A week after the crash, Brauer and a county investigator returned to Collins’ house. Again, Collins reportedly first denied knowing anything about any UTVs, but when reminded of his earlier statement, said he had only seen one, and to file charges on him if they wanted to before walking away.
The two vehicles, a green and yellow four seat Gator and a camouflage four seat UTV, had not been located as of Aug. 1, Brauer said.
Price was charged in three cases in March 2018 and pleaded guilty less than a month later to one of the cases, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, court records show. In April 2018 he was handed a four-year prison sentence on that conviction, with no order for probation.
Records show there was a charge to the state for 43 days in jail, but it is unclear how much time, if any, Price served on his sentence.
Court records also show he was charged in January with delivery or possession of a prohibited item in a county jail, convicted in March and handed a 10-day sentence with credit for time served.
Price has three active cases in Howell County filed since June, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Collins was charged in October on charges filed in June of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
