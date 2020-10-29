This Tuesday, voters in Arkansas will have three ballot issues to vote on.
First is a continuation of a statewide sales tax for highway improvements, the second changes term limits for state legislatures and the final one revises the initiative process and legislative referral requirements.
A fourth issue will also appear on the ballot, Issue 6, but due to a Sept. 17 ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Court, the results of the issue which would have allowed optometrists to perform surgical procedures, will not be counted or certified. While the court legally removed the issue from the ballot, the ruling came too late to remove it before ballots were printed.
ISSUE 1
According to its official ballot language, Issue 1 would amend the state’s constitution to continue the 0.5% sales and use tax for state, county and city highways, roads, bridges and other surface transportation. The sales tax was originally approved by Arkansas voters in 2012 for the purpose of paying off $1.3 billion in bonds which went to fund the Connecting Arkansas Program, which focused on infrastructure improvements in the state.
The bonds are expected to be repaid in 2023; if approved, Issue 1 would continue the 0.5% sales tax. The sales tax would not be applied to food or food ingredients.
Supporters of the issue include Gov. Asa Hutchinson who has said making the sales tax permanent would provide better roads in the state.
“Every study that has been done shows that we do not have enough money in Arkansas currently to maintain our existing roads,” he said. “This is about fulfilling the need that we have for roads.”
Those in favor estimate that, if approved, the sales tax will support over 3,600 jobs every year and provide $8.2 billion in economic activity over 10 years.
Opponents of the issue claim Arkansas already has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country, which is currently at 6% statewide, higher than Missouri’s state tax rate of 4.225%. They also argue that Arkansas families cannot afford a $293 million annual tax for roads and bridges when there are more pressing priorities in the state such as health care and education.
According to the Arkansas Ethics Commission (AEC) financial support for Issue 1 has received over $2 million in contributions, the largest private donors at $100,000 each are from Jim Walton and Alice Walton of Walmart fortune, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
As of Oct. 16, the main opposition committee to Issue 1 has reported a little over $70,000 in non-money contributions from Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-conservative political advocacy group funded by David and Charles Koch.
ISSUE 2
According to the official text of Issue 2, the section of the state constitution regarding term limits would be changed for state legislatures from a lifetime maximum of 16 years to allowing legislatures to serve a maximum of 12 consecutive, then being ineligible to run again until after a break of at least four years before becoming eligible to serve another 12 consecutive years.
The issue would grandfather in legislators elected before Jan. 1, 2021, to serve the 16-year maximum before having to take a four-year break. If approved, Issue 2 would change the current term limits that were approved by voters in 2014.
Supporters of the issue argue it will limit the powers and advantages of incumbents, while opponents claim it will allow politicians to stay in office for far longer than 12 years and that Issue 2 is misleading to voters.
According to the AEC, there have currently been no monetary contributions for either side of this issue.
ISSUE 3
The last issue on the ballot proposes to amend the state constitution regarding how the initiative process and legislative referral requirements are handled.
The major changes include requiring initiative petitions to contain valid signatures equaling at least half of the required percentages of signatures from each of 45 counties, instead of the current requirement of 15 counties. It would require a three-fifths majority vote of both chambers of the legislature to refer a proposed constitutional amendment to voters, instead of the simple majority vote over 50%.
It would also eliminate the option for petitioners to collect extra signatures for 30 days if the petition fails to meet the signature requirement, even if the petition has at least 75% of the valid signatures needed, and require challenges to the sufficiency of the ballot measure to be filed by April 15 of the election year. i
Signatures would be required to be submitted to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office by Jan. 15, rather the current deadline of four months before four months before the election.
Supporters of Issue 3 think that it will cut down on the number of ballot initiatives being introduced in the legislature, especially those backed by well-funded out-of-state interests.
“It’s not a huge increase,” said Kenneth Hall, executive Vice President of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce, which supports the issue, “but when you got usually about 20 issues in the House and 20 more in the Senate competing for those three spots, this could very well have a large impact on what gets referred.”
The Arkansas State Legislature is only allowed to refer up to three constitutional amendments to the ballot for each general election.
Opponents to Issue 3 think the amendment would tilt the process unfairly to groups that can afford massive spending on petition drives and it would hurt grassroots movements and citizen’s groups with little money in comparison.
“It would effectively deny Arkansans across the political process the right to bring the issues they care about before the people and to have a vote on them,” said David McCoy, an organizer with Protect AR Voices, an organization leading the campaign against the measure. “All Arkansans, regardless of party or ideology, should enjoy that right the people of our state have enjoyed since the early 1900s.”
According to the AEC, $3,827 in cash contributions have been made to the opposition campaign and none have been made in support.
For more information on the Arkansas ballot issues go to Secretary of State’s website at sos.arkansas.gov/elections/initiatives-andreferenda.
