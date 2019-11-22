At their most recent meeting, West Plains R-7 school board members were presented an update on the district’s budget, approved in June ahead of the fiscal year.
The changes reflect differences in projected revenues and expenses, including state aid, tax revenue and salary and benefit costs.
Currently, the district’s budget is operating at about $5,705 in surplus, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer said.
The original budget projected a surplus of $42,210, the amended budget reflects $401,977 more in revenue, but $438,482 more in expenses, a difference of $36,505 more in expenses than first budgeted.
“That difference is nearly all due to personnel and an additional special needs bus. Some revenue sources were down as well,” Boyer added.
He told board members as the fiscal year continued, there might be pockets of money that weren’t spent and that real estate tax revenue, based on assessed valuation, was up while personal property tax revenue was down.
The district’s budget strategy in general is to conservatively predict revenues on the low side while assuming expenditures will be higher than expected.
“Our status right now is pretty much where we thought we would be,” Boyer commented. “As far as districts in the state of Missouri, we’re doing pretty well financially.”
