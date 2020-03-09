A West Plains woman faces charges including first-degree property damage and armed criminal action after allegedly threatening three individuals on a city street and damaging two vehicles with a screwdriver.
Briana Lynette McClung, 23, Lambert Lane, was arrested Tuesday at the Howell County Sheriff’s Department on charges of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree property damage, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting.
She is held on $5,000 bail, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Tatum Whitsell reported that, on Sunday, she and Officer Paul Bradshaw were dispatched to the corner of Utah Street and Porter Wagoner Boulevard to an assault in progress.
Upon the officers’ arrival, a woman at the scene spoke to Whitsell and reported being assaulted by McLung, who was now sitting in the woman’s vehicle.
Whitsell said she approached the vehicle and tried to speak with McClung, who was sitting in the driver’s seat and at first refused to open the vehicle door.
The officer added that McClung stepped out after Whitsell and Bradshaw instructed her several times to exit the vehicle. As Bradshaw ordered McClung to put her hands behind her back, she reportedly reached into her shirt and brandished a screwdriver before throwing it onto the ground near Whitsell.
The first alleged victim, a caregiver for McClung, told Whitsell that McClung had left a residence on Texas Street by foot; the caregiver had followed McClung in her vehicle, then when the two were on Utah Street asked her if she was “ready to talk.” McClung then reportedly charged toward the caregiver’s vehicle.
The caregiver said McClung prevented her from rolling up her car window and began punching at her, striking the left side of her face just below her eye. Whitsell reported the woman had redness, bruising and swelling on her face.
The woman told Whitsell she was eventually able to get out of her vehicle and run across the road. She said McClung then got into the vehicle and threw the caregiver’s phone onto the ground, destroying it. McClung also allegedly gouged obscenities and other markings into the paint on the vehicle with the screwdriver, which she found in the car’s console.
A second woman said she was driving past when she saw McClung standing in the street. She reported she yelled at McClung to get out of the street, and McClung charged at her car while holding the screwdriver. The woman told officers that, as she was reversing her vehicle, McClung struck the car’s hood with the point of the screwdriver, making a scratch about a foot long.
A third woman, who was driving through the area as the incident happened, reported she heard the first victim screaming for help and saw McClung smashing a phone and “keying” a vehicle.
She told Whitsell that after she yelled at the first victim to call 911, McClung began charging the back of her vehicle in a “threatening manner.” She added her 10-year-old grandson was in the vehicle and the two of them feared for their lives because McClung appeared as if “she had the intentions of killing someone.”
Court records show McClung was convicted of fourth-degree domestic assault in February 2019 and is charged in Boone County with fourth-degree domestic assault.
