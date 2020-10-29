On Wednesday, three current Oregon County residents and a previous resident were among 60 people indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota for their roles in a $300 million nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting elderly and vulnerable victims, announced U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.
The charges include conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the Senior Citizens Against Marketing Scams (SCAMS) Act of 1994, and were filed in connection with a Feb. 19 raid carried out by the FBI on two Thayer businesses. Eyewitnesses reported seeing agents taking out computers and plastic bags of items from 211 Chestnut St., and 111 Chestnut St.
Bonnie Lee Colbert, 56, of Alton, and Yvonne Patterson, 60, and Jessica Marie Prince, 40, both of Thayer, were among those indicted, as was former Thayer resident Charitie A. Seelye, 47, who now lives in Pekin, Ill., according to court documents.
“This case represents the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation,” said MacDonald. “More than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable victims across the United States have been identified in what is essentially a criminal class action.” She continued. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where fraudsters are willing to take advantage of seniors, who are often trusting and polite.”
Colbert, aka “Bonnie Rankin,” a telemarketer, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the SCAMS Act, and was arrested Tuesday.
Patterson, owner and operator of a Missouri-based company allegedly involved in phony magazine sales, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the SCAMS Act. Prince, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the SCAMS Act. Neither Patterson nor Prince have been arrested, according to attorneys.
Seelye, a call center manager, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
The Quill reported in February the two Thayer businesses that were raided, according to the Better Business Bureau, were called Angels LLC and Readers Club of America, neither of which the organization accredited.
According to documents provided by MacDonald’s office, Colbert allegedly conducted fraudulent magazine sales for Angels LLC in Thayer, and Seelye managed a call center in Pekin on behalf of Patterson, owner of Angels LLC. While based in Thayer, Angels LLC had a second call center in Pekin, the records show.
The BBB shows Jennifer Roybal as the owner of Readers Club of America, the second Thayer business that was raided. Customer reviews and complaints on the BBB profile page for the company indicate the business was also involved in magazine subscription sales.
The court documents show Roybal is an alias used by Jennifer Lynn Girardin, of Englewood, Colo., aka “Jennifer Key. She was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the SCAMS Act.
The records show Prince managed the Readers Club of America call center in Thayer on Girardin’s behalf.
150,000 SENIORS BILKED
The indictments and court documents allege that, over the past 20 years, the defendants devised and carried out a telemarketing scheme to defraud more than 150,000 people across the U.S., many of whom were elderly and vulnerable.
The scheme was allegedly carried out by a network of dozens of sham magazine sales companies in the U.S. and in Canada. According to prosecutors, the companies operated telemarketing call centers from which their employees made calls using deceptive sales scripts designed to defraud victim consumers by convincing them — through a series of lies and misrepresentations — to make large or repeat payments to the companies.
Many of the defendants allegedly used a deceitful “renewal” script in which the telemarketers falsely claimed to be calling from the victims’ existing magazine subscription company about an existing magazine subscription package. The telemarketers often claimed — falsely — to be calling with an offer to reduce the monthly cost of an existing subscription, said prosecutors, adding that, in reality, the company had no existing relationship with the victims and was deceptively signing victims up for expensive and entirely new subscriptions.
The effect, according to MacDonald, was that a single consumer went from having one subscription to, at times, more than a dozen, all with different fraudulent magazine companies, each “sold” under the auspices of “reducing” the consumer’s monthly rate.
U.S. vs. Rahm, et al., case number 20-CR-232, charges 43 defendants, including Colbert, Patterson, Prince and Seelye, with carrying out a conspiracy to use the deceptive renewal scripts to defraud more than 125,000 victims out of more than $300 million.
The indictments further allege that some of the defendants employed a “cancellation” script, targeting people who had previously fallen victim to a magazine sales scam. Taking advantage of the victims’ desperation to make the subscriptions stop, defendants using the cancellation script falsely claimed to be calling from the magazine “cancellation department,” MacDonald alleged.
The defendants then allegedly offered to consolidate and cancel the victims’ existing subscriptions and pay off the their “outstanding balance” in exchange for large lump-sum payments, when in reality, the companies had no relationship with the victims, who did not owe any money to the company.
“The ‘balances owed’ were completely made up and the defendants stole the victims’ money,” stated MacDonald.
Two other cases, U.S. vs.Timmerman et. al., and U.S. vs. Mathias et. al., charge 17 others, nine of whom worked for three Canadian companies, and eight in Mississippi and Georgia, who collectively are charged with using the same kind of script to defraud 33,000 people of about $34.5 million.
PAST ACCUSATIONS
This is not the first time Patterson and Angels LLC have come under legal scrutiny. Court documents related to a 2012 lawsuit in Colorado show that Patterson and the business in Thayer were the subject of witness testimony in which a former Angels LLC employee claimed the company pretended to have a preexisting business relationship with the consumers it contacted.
The former employee read examples of the company’s sales scripts and they included phrases that tried to make the company seem as though it was working for a credit and collection department with a magazine.
The ex-employee said he left the company when he developed a full understanding of how they were deceiving consumers. After leaving, he said he contacted the Federal Trade Commission and informed the agency of Angels LLC’s business practices.
Records from the same trial also show Patterson’s son owned a company on trial for deceptive trade practices, called World Wide Readers Service. The company, based in Littleton, Colo., was accused of selling fraudulent magazine subscriptions.
INDICTED AT ALL LEVELS
The indictments charge defendants at all levels of the conspiracies, including scheme leaders, company owners, call center managers, telemarketers and lead brokers.
According to MacDonald the scheme leaders provided an array of services to companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales, including customer relationship management software programs that tracked orders, sales and other customer information for companies involved in the scheme. They also allegedly provided leads to company owners and sent out confirmation letters, invoices, bills and collections letters to the companies’ victims.
Company owners reportedly operated telemarketing call centers and provided lead lists and fraudulent sales scripts to their telemarketing employees. These companies were operating in 14 states across the country, including Arkansas and Missouri, as well as Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and North Carolina.
The call center managers allegedly trained telemarketers to use the deceptive scripts to defraud consumers.
The indictment also charges lead brokers, who allegedly bought and sold lead lists of consumers to phony magazine sales companies. Many listed were elderly and susceptible to fraudulent and deceptive sales tactics and particularly valuable to the companies engaged in the sales. Accordingly, said MacDonald,the lead lists commanded a significant premium and sold for as much as $10 or $15 per name.
MacDonald thanked the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their collaboration and skilled investigative work in bringing the indictments.
