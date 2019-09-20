Sponsorships for the Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation signature event, Wild, Wild West, are adding up as the foundation continues to welcome contributions to support its annual fundraiser event.
Wild, Wild, West will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square. Proceeds from the event will go toward the new women’s center scheduled to open in 2020. Last year’s event, the 10th annual Blue Jean Ball, raised about $79,000.
VALIC Financial Advisors of Springfield and West Plains Bank and Trust Company are recognized as Gold Sponsors. That level of sponsorship is achieved with a minimum contribution of $5,000.
“OMC and VALIC provide services for much of the same area, and it is certainly a pleasure, on behalf of the women and children who will be served by the new facility, to thank VALIC for their continued support of the OMC Foundation,” said Carol Silvey, vice president of advancement for the OMC Foundation. “For the last nine years they have been sponsors of the signature event.”
West Plains Bank and Trust Company, in addition to its event sponsorship, recently made a contribution to the foundation of $4,938 raised through its OMC-themed debit card program.
“We have seen a steady increase in the number of OMC cards requested by our customers,” said bank President and CEO David M. Gohn. “It’s satisfying to see so many interested in supporting local healthcare.”
“Friends like these are what make not-for-profit events in our community a success,” said OMC Foundation Donor Relations Coordinator Sarah Johnson.
“We would like to extend a sincere ‘Thank you’ to West Plains Bank and Trust Company for their Gold Sponsorship of the OMC Foundation signature event for the ninth year in a row,” added Silvey. “They are another example of neighbors helping neighbors, and we are so grateful they continue to be such a strong supporter of the OMC Foundation.”
In addition, Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply has donated a Liberty Gun Safe 1776 for auction. The American-made 1776 Series features UL-listed security and 60 minutes of certified, tested fire protection. It also includes Liberty’s exclusive, patent-pending 4-inch locking bar technology, a thick 11-gauge steel body, a door panel storage system and a customizable interior.
The safe is valued at $1,479.
“Hirsch has long been a partner in generously helping OMC in serving our area residents,” said Silvey. “We want to thank John and Dixie Williams, and all the Hirsch employees for their continued support of the OMC Foundation.”
Items will be up for bid in both live and silent auctions at this year’s event. Donations for both auctions continue to be accepted, along with sponsorships that offer benefits including name recognition and reserved seating. For more information on sponsorships or the auctions, contact a committee member or the OMC Foundation at 417-853-5200.
Committee members this year are Kelly Gleghorn, Melody Hubbell, Dr. Reah Kurian, Jim McFarland, Ann Marie Newberry, John Plummer, Josh Reeves, Chase Smith, Melissa Tate and Tiffany Young.
Musical stylings for the Wild, Wild West event will be provided by Ernie Biggs Dueling Pianos and Anthony Garner and his guitar will offer saloon-style entertainment. Patrons less interested in music can try their hands at darts or a card game — or if they’re down on their luck, meet with a fortune teller.
To take the evening to another level, guests may pay a small additional fee for a cigar bar, mixology class or whiskey tasting.
Tickets to the event are $60 and include dinner, two adult beverages and unlimited coffee or soda. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Tickets may be purchased at the OMC Foundation at #2 Parkway Center, or online at tinyurl.com/omcfoundation.
