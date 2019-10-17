Organizers of the Hutton Valley Fall Festival that is scheduled for Saturday remind those who plan to attend to bring their own lawn chairs for the event.
The free festival hosted by the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch Association starts at 2 p.m. at the old Hutton Valley Schoolhouse and will continue past dark. Games, hayrides, live music, a pie auction and a bonfire are planned.
A horseshoe pitching tournament will start at 2:15 p.m. Kids’ games include a three-legged race, cornhole and an old fashioned sack race. Once the bonfire is lit, s’mores will be made.
Dinner will be available for a donation, and includes burgers, hot dogs and drinks starting at 3 p.m. Guests are asked to bring side dishes and desserts. Those entering the pie auction are asked to bring two pies, one for bidding and one for sharing.
A gun giveaway will be held, with the winner to be announced at 4 p.m.:
The festival is a fundraiser for the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch Association. All donations go the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch and will be used for the operation, maintenance and repair of the historical Hutton Valley Schoolhouse.
Directions: From the junction of U.S. 60 and U.S. 63 at Willow Springs, go three miles east on U.S. 60 to U Highway, turn south and go 1/4 mile to the first county road. Turn east on that road and follow to the Hutton Valley Schoolhouse.
For more information email hvalleyneighborhoodwatch@gmail.com or follow “Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.