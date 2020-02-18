A West Plains man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Ramey store manager with a gun during a confrontation over the suspected theft of over-the-counter pain medication.
Terry M. Doolittle, 28, Jackson Street, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Monday at the police department and is jailed on $50,000 bail, according to law enforcement and court records.
On Thursday, the Ramey store manager alleged to West Plains Police Officer John Murrell he saw Doolittle hide a box of Aleve in his clothing and leave the store. The manager reported that he followed Doolittle out of the store to the his vehicle, and as Doolittle was getting into it, he allegedly said, “I will blow your [expletive] head off” and began reaching under the driver’s seat.
The store manager then said Doolittle began walking toward him with his arm extended as if holding a gun and followed him as he walked. The manager reportedly threw a shopping cart between himself and Doolittle in an attempt to create some distance between them, causing Doolittle to lose his balance and drop the gun on the sidewalk.
The store employee alleged he saw Doolittle reach down and retrieve the gun before he turned to run back toward the store entrance. Doolittle then reportedly fled the scene on foot, still armed.
Murrell said during his investigation he spoke with other officers and learned the suspect might be Doolittle. After viewing and comparing surveillance video still images and images from Doolittle’s Facebook page, Murrell created a photo lineup and Doolittle was identified by the alleged victim.
A criminal history search conducted by Murrell revealed Doolittle has convictions including two counts of stealing in 2008 out of Laclede County, possession of a controlled substance in 2012 in Pulaski County and first-degree tampering and receiving stolen property in 2015 in Howell County.
As a convicted felon, Doolittle is barred from owning a firearm.
