West Plains city officials announced that city electric crews will be doing maintenance work at Breckenridge Apartments, beginning Thursday.
According to a statement by City Clerk Mallory Snodgras the work is expected to last for two to three weeks and residents may experience power outages or flashes that should last only a few seconds.
For more information call 256-7176.
