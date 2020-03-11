The Howell County office of the University of Missouri Extension recently held its annual meeting in West Plains, and young 4-H club members got special recognition for their efforts as contributors, and winners, at the 2019 Heart of the Ozarks Fair.
The Howell County Extension, as part of the statewide mission of the University of Missouri Extension, administers 4-H and other youth programs, including projects, educational materials and the Extension’s Youth Grazing School.
This was the first time in recent history for the youth to be recognized during the annual meeting, held March 5.
Agricultural, creative and practical life skills taught include nutrition, sewing, woodworking, archery, ceramics, art and crafts, livestock production and land management.
The goal is to bolster social and leadership skills while giving youth a hands-on opportunity to learn and create, and the impact of Extension programs on youth and their families in Howell County is evidenced in its annual report.
On achievement night, 4-H members talked about the projects they had prepared for entry in the fair, prior to fair week. Workshops offered to youth included instruction in the care of horses, goats,and other livestock.
Members of 4-H clubs also had livestock entries in the Heart of the Ozarks Fair livestock show and auction, with a total of $135,014.50 in livestock sales by 4-H and FFA members.
Any child may become a 4-H member, regardless of where they live or attend school, and the Howell County Extension has also partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area to provide a six-week course in nutrition, cooking healthy meals and an introduction to kitchen tools.
A Cooking Matters class for teens offers instruction in meal preparation and grocery budgeting as part of a national Share Our Strength grant, and Extension nutrition and wellness specialists make themselves available to schools throughout the county for presentations on good nutrition and other healthy lifestyle choices.
