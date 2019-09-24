A Douglas County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 8 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76 one mile west of Highway 95 in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. C.A. Hogue, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Richard C. Stickel, 81, Vanzant, was driving west in his 1991 Lincoln Town Car when his vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected, ran off the road and struck trees before coming to a rest. It was unknown if Stickel was wearing a seat belt.
The report shows Stickel was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
An Oregon County man suffered serious injuries as a result of a crash at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 405, 10 miles north of Alton in Oregon County.
Cpl. J.D. Wheeler reported Joe D. Blankenship, 24, Alton, was driving his 2000 Chevrolet pickup north when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. It is unknown if Blankenship was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The report shows Blankenship was taken by helicopter to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
A Shannon County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 11:14 a.m. Friday on Highway 17, 10 miles south of Mtn. View.
Msgt. S.N. Foster reported Geraldine M. Figurski, 77, Birch Tree, was wearing a seat belt when his northbound 2007 Ford pickup ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
The report shows Figurski was taken by ambulance to Ozark Medical Center in West Plains.
No condition report is available.
