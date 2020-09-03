As a way to update local community leaders and members of the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Hicks, Willow Springs city administrator, spoke to a small crowd during the chamber’s monthly luncheon held Tuesday afternoon at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse.
Hicks spoke on a few topics regarding ongoing activities, at one point telling the luncheon's attendees, "Things are really moving in the city."
She first spoke about the city’s switch-over of its trash service from WCA to Dugger Trash Service (DTS) out of Mtn. Grove.
According to Hicks, though the city had been with WCA for a long time, she said its customer service had been slipping and city officials were ready to make a change to another, more local, company.
Beginning in November or December, the city will begin the process of switching over dumpster service, and businesses using dumpsters will have to make arrangements with DTS, said Hicks. She also said DTS will provide free poly-cart containers for city customers to put their trash in.
Hicks then spoke about the ongoing process to bring a Family Dollar general store to Willow Springs in late 2021 or 2022. The city is working with Guffey Properties to redevelop a section of property on East Main and North Cherry streets, the site of the old Willow Springs Motel.
A local Tax Increment Financing (TIF) commission and a community improvement district for the site are in process of being created.
Hicks added the site of the old motel is considered “blighted” by the city and is therefore eligible for TIF creation. This means property would have its own property tax which the city could not collect on.
She also said the CID would set its own tax rate and the sales tax will likely be higher than at the Willow Springs Dollar General store, which doesn’t have a CID. She added the money raised by the sales tax would go directly into maintaining the building and the property within the CID boundaries.
“It’s our hope that this will help spur development along Main Street closer to downtown,” Hicks said. “We want to make sure not all of our new development is being done out by Love’s Truck Stop and the south junction.”
When asked if the CID could be expanded in the future to cover more than just the plot where the new Family Dollar will be built, Hicks said it is possible.
She added Guffey Properties is putting up $400,000 of the estimated $1.2 million cost of the project and will begin the demolition of the old motel soon. The rest of the money would be raised by the TIF.
“This will all be done with no cost to the city,” Hicks said.
She added once the paperwork is approved by the state, the city will host a public hearing for the citizens to ask questions or to voice their opinions on the creation of a TIF commission and a CID board, whose members will be appointed by Mayor Brooke Fair.
Hicks also gave an update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the Willow Springs. She said the city is working with the city of West Plains in a application to install free wireless broadband internet hotspots.
“The purpose is to help facilitate remote learning for students and help to provide access to telehealth,” Hicks said.
The application for the funding would have to be approved by the Howell County Commission, which is managing around $4.7 million in CARES funding it received from the state in May to help provide assistance within the county.
Hicks also told luncheon attendees the city continues to work on the process of buyouts as part of recovery from the 2017 flood and is receiving aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency related to the May 4 wind storm.
The next Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce meeting is Oct. 6. The guest speaker will be 154th District Rep. David Evans.
