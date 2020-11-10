The West Plains City Council will hold a special session at 4 p.m. today at city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane to discuss budget amendments.
The first reading will be made of an ordinance approving the adoption of the amended budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
After voting on the ordinance, under action items, the council will hear a proposal from All-Inclusive Rec regarding the splash pad planned for Butler Children’s Park on Broadway.
According to Community Service Director Todd Shanks, the total cost of the splash pad is $246,276 and will be paid for by money budgeted out of the city’s Capital Improvement Tax, with ongoing maintenance costs to be budgeted by the Parks Department.
Manufacturing the splash pad equipment is expected to take 16 weeks and will begin immediately upon agreement of the proposal, he said, and city work crews need a maximum of two weeks to do the grading and concrete work can begin as early as Dec. 7. Installation of the equipment is expected to take place in early spring 2021.
Weather permitting, the splash pad is anticipated to be ready to open by the 2021 summer swim season, said Shanks.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19.
