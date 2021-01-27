The arrest of a Koshkonong man related to the theft of a firearm has led to the recovery of a motorcycle and multiple firearms allegedly stolen during a recent burglary in Hardy, Ark., and a charge of being a fugitive from out of state has been added related to the incident, according to court records.
Tanner Sloan Huffman, 27, was arrested Saturday at the West Plains Motel and is held on $80,000 bond on six charges, including first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputy Matt Roberts of the Howell County Sheriff's Department stated that on Thursday, a man reported a .22-caliber revolver had been stolen from a pickup truck parked in a barn on his property, and a surveillance camera had captured images of a man wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The man's wife told Roberts earlier that day Huffman had come to the property on a motorcycle and was wearing the same clothing and helmet seen in the camera images. She noted Huffman was not wanted there, there was no reason for him to be there and he seemed to linger for a long time despite her encouraging him to leave.
Huffman was named as one of multiple suspects in the Jan. 20 theft of a red Honda Shadow and about 15 firearms in Hardy. Deputies received information from Hardy law enforcement Huffman that had checked into the West Plains Motel and had the motorcycle, which was seen by deputies when they went to locate him.
A second man heard speaking with Huffman as deputies were knocking on the room door was found hiding in the shower of the motel room as deputies were securing it.
Dustin Chaney, 38, Willow Springs, was arrested on charges of failure to appear on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree burglary, all filed by the city of Willow Springs.
During a sweep of the room, a loaded syringe and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette were allegedly found under a mattress. A warrant search reportedly revealed a 9mm handgun and a magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition that matched a live round of ammo found on Huffman when he was arrested, marijuana and a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Huffman and Chaney are both convicted felons and as such prohibited from being in possession of firearms.
A helmet and backpack reportedly matching those seen in surveillance images were also found, according to Roberts. Acting on information provided by Hardy Police Officer Scott Rose, Sgt. Torey Thompson of the Howell County Sheriff's Department went to a home on County Road 9780 and confiscated several rifles and shotguns to be turned over as evidence in the Hardy burglary investigation.
In a probable cause statement provided to prosecutors, Thompson noted Huffman was a suspect in November incidents involving city and county law enforcement, including the theft of a motorcycle from a private impound lot and the seizure of a shotgun and a felony amount of marijuana.
He also referenced Huffman's alleged confession to an assault on a man now reported as missing, plus his probation status related to prior felony convictions.
