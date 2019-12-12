A Wright County case charging a Hartville man with first-degree rape and incest will be heard in Howell County on a change of venue.
The trial for Aaron Louis Hicks, 28, has been scheduled to begin May 12, 2020, before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette.
Wright County Prosecuting Attorney John Tyrell charged that, on Aug. 17, Hicks knowingly had sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of consent because of intoxication, and known by Hicks to be “unable to make a reasonable judgment as to the nature or harmfulness of the sexual intercourse.”
The alleged victim was known by the defendant to be a half-sibling, leading to the incest charge.
In his report, Tyrell stated Hicks is an aggravated sexual offender, having been convicted of furnishing pornographic materials to minors in 2017, a misdemeanor, and pointed out the incest charge is an aggravating factor in the current case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.