Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 160 four miles west of South Fork, according to the Missouri State highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Daniel S. Keller, 49, Bakersfield, was driving west in his 2004 Chevrolet pickup when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 GMC Yukon head-on. The GMC was driven by Brian Hadley, 35, Caulfield, Nelson reported.
According to the report, Hadley was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in West Plains.
The report also shows Keller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and suffered serious injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
No condition reports are available.
Msgt. Nelson was assisted on the scene by Tpr. D.A. Huffman, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and Howell Rural Fire Department.
A Texas County man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 7:44 a.m. Thursday on AM Highway five miles west of Willow Springs in Howell County.
Msgt. T.E. Young, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Devin T. Browne, 20, Cabool, was not wearing a seat belt when his eastbound 2003 GMC 1500 traveled off the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Browne was transported by Willow Springs Ambulance to OMC.
