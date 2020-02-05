Officials with the Ozarka College Foundation announced the organization has received a substantial charitable contribution of $100,000 from longtime community partner and advocate, FNBC Bank.
The donation serves as a lead gift to name the college’s new technical training center in Ash Flat, Ark., said officials.
FNBC’s contribution will support Ozarka’s effort to properly furnish and equip the technical center for a fall 2020 start. The new tech center will provide Ozarka students and area high school students with important access to technical education offerings in multiple high demand fields; including automotive service, diesel mechanics and welding technology programs, said officials
“We are excited Ozarka College is investing in much-needed technical training opportunities for our area,” said Marty Sellars, FNBC president and CEO. “We partner with small business owners each day who provide technical services and careers in our communities. We know the skills students learn at the new tech center will grow our local workforce, strengthen our economy and provide greater financial stability for individuals and families. We are proud to provide this lead gift that we trust will make an impact for generations to come.”
FNBC’s lead gift for the Ash Flat center is not their first in support of Ozarka College and its students, officials note, adding that over the years FNBC has been instrumental in providing scholarship support, sponsoring annual fundraising events and supporting past campaigns such as the Student Services Center in Melbourne.
“We could not be more excited that FNBC has once again stepped up as the foundational sponsor to this new capital campaign. They are long-time friends to the College and the communities we share in serving. The Technical Training Center will proudly display the FNBC name for decades to follow.” said Dr. Richard Dawe, Ozarka president.
FNBC’s gift comes on the heels of Ozarka’s official designation as a regional secondary technical center by the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. The college may now receive state funding for secondary technical training to area high school students. Secondary technical centers are designed to provide career and technical education programs too costly for the local high schools to offer.
The $100,000 commitment kicks off the Ozarka College Foundation’s first major fundraising campaign of the decade, an effort to raise capital to furnish and equip the new technical center in Ash Flat. The naming of the building is the signature gift toward a $300,000 capital campaign.
Anyone interested in supporting the new technical education opportunities may take advantage of giving opportunities at multiple contribution levels available. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson with the Ozarka College Foundation at 870-368-2059 or visit foundation.ozarka.edu.
