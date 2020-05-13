A West Plains man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly spitting and drooling in the face of a man during an altercation following a dog bite. The man also reportedly spit in the face of a police officer while resisting arrest.
Ashtin K. Collins, 25, Westway Drive, was arrested April 30 and is held on $25,000 bond, according to court records. He is additionally charged with abuse or neglect of a child without sexual contact and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk.
West Plains Police Officer Trent Kinder reported at 7:25 p.m. April 30 he responded to a home on West Second Street to investigate a report that Collins went to the home and cursed at two people, then poked one of the alleged victims on his glasses with his finger, and “slobbered” and spit in his face, trying to get him to fight.
The other person at the scene told Kinder that while she was on the phone with the officer, Collins picked up a rock and threw it at her, but missed. It was unclear from documents submitted to prosecutors how child abuse or neglect and endangerment charges were related to the incident.
Kinder stated Collins started resisting arrest as he walked him to his patrol car, pulling away from him, and got saliva in his eye when Collins spit in his face.
Collins and the alleged victims had been involved in a call regarding an animal bite that officers were dispatched to earlier that day, and Collins had been advised to stay away from the victims.
