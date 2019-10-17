Not feeling represented after an experience that left her fearful and traumatized, college student Grace Harms found her voice and became strong enough to help others find theirs.
Harms has started a group for assault survivors that meets the first Tuesday each month in downtown West Plains with the intention of providing advocacy and support to victims of sexual and other types of assault.
She said she expected about three group members for the first meeting, and saw it as an opportunity for group members to get to know one another and not feel pressured to talk about their experience if they didn’t want to.
All are current college students. Some of them may be away from home for the first time, adjusting to a new environment and not in immediate contact with familiar support like family members or friends.
The group will meet next on Nov. 5.
Harms said she was assaulted about a year and a half ago. She did not know her attacker and never encountered him again, but the incident left her traumatized she said.
Suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she experienced flashbacks, panic attacks and nightmares.
She admits it was also an uncomfortable and embarrassing experience to talk about. It took her months to get up the courage to tell her family what happened, because she didn’t know how family members would react.
The perpetrator was never caught, so the case is considered “resolved,” though not in the way Harms had hoped. She still felt fearful and vulnerable walking alone.
A college student, Harms was offered an escort around campus on days her brother was unavailable to walk her to classes until the end of the semester.
Harms’ experienced almost prevented her from finishing college. She took a break for a year but became determined to not let it stop her from meeting her goals. She says she has made a lot of progress, and has been in counseling for about a year now.
Harms hopes that connecting with others that can relate to the trauma of an assault will help all of them find a safe place to work through their fears. While she doesn’t wish her experience on anyone, Harms says it is comforting to know there are others that understand what she is going through in the recovery process. Eventually, she wants the support group to secure funding for field trips or hiking or camping adventures.
Eventually, she wants the group to secure funding and go on field trips or hiking or camping. It’s about the process of feeling secure again, she explains.
For about a month and a half, Harms has been involved with Selah Place of Oregon County, a domestic violence resource center that counsels victims and connects them with resources. She would like to eventually see branches open in West Plains and Springfield.
Her mother Nichole, who has been involved with Selah Place since its inception, gave her advice and guidance in running a successful group.
Anyone wanting information on the group may call Harms at 270-7462. Information has also been posted on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus. She also recommends the counseling services at The Porch on West Main Street near the college or online or in-office Christian counseling.
“I have come a long way, having the ability to help others and know what to do. I have my moments, but they are maybe once every couple of weeks, and it was a few times a week,” she says of her PTSD symptoms.
She has found a new normal for herself and looks forward to finishing college at Missouri State University in Springfield. She believes the change of scenery and new environment will do her good, and she is considering majoring in biology or psychology.
“I think I have adjusted pretty well,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.