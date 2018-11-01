A town hall meeting was held at Koshkonong City Hall to discuss the annexation of a parcel of land including three businesses that front U.S. 63 just outside the north city limits.
The parcel is bordered on three sides by an area annexed with the school district in 1995. The fourth side is bordered by the highway.
Two things are in contention: whether the school district was legally annexed in 1995 and the money that will be collected in property taxes plus an additional three-percent sales tax to go toward city services and the general fund.
Members of the Oregon-Howell school board are requesting the district be released from the annexation, saying city aldermen annexed the property without holding a notice or public hearing.
About 25 community members, business owners and city council members attended the Tuesday night meeting. Audience members were each given three minutes to speak after the reading of a plan of intent by City Clerk Stacey Mullins.
The city’s plan is to incorporate the area, which doesn’t currently have a residential neighborhood, in part to collect property and sales tax and allow for future commercial or residential growth.
City officials gave the following reasons for annexation: “The city of Koshkonong, Missouri, is a rural community with a few businesses. The very existence of the city is dependent on revenue collected from personal and real property taxes and these taxes are based on the property values within the community.
“The aldermen have made a determination that this annexation is reasonable and necessary for the proper growth and orderly development of the city. It supplies property for commercial growth.”
The plan was summarized as the first step to obtaining land for expansion of the city’s ability “to protect and preserve the welfare, safety, morale and property values of its citizens” and “allow the city to have input for the future development of the proposed area that could benefit all parties concerned.”
The businesses located within the proposed annexation area are Etc., a home décor store; Vonallmen Processing, a meat processing plant; and Gracie Lane Day Hab, LLC, a respite care facility.
West Plains lawyer Christena Silvey Coleman, representing Mike and June Humphreys, owners of Etc., spoke on behalf of her clients, the two conceding their time to Coleman.
Audience member Sheila Gill, who owns property adjacent to Etc. and within the annexation area, said she felt the businesses were being targeted for tax revenue before also conceding her time to Coleman.
Coleman first argued that the area contiguous to the proposed annexation, including the Oregon-Howell School District, was not legally annexed in 1995 because filing procedure was not followed.
Koshkonong Mayor George Hunt provided a survey map of the 1995 annexation that showed the area, and Mullins countered that the annexation was recorded in Oregon County in 1995.
Coleman then said she and her clients hadn’t had the chance to have the area surveyed by Riggs & Associates of West Plains. Hunt pointed out the original survey had been done by Riggs & Associates.
Hunt admitted one of the original legal documents from 1995 had a clerical error in which Aug. 1, 1995, was the date recorded as the adoption of the ordinance rather than the actual date of Sept. 5, 1995.
The Aug. 1 date would have put the adoption of the ordinance ahead of the public hearing held on the matter on Aug. 3 of that year, but other documentation proved the ordinance had been adopted after the public hearing.
Coleman said her clients felt they were being targeted solely for tax revenue with no additional city services provided or requested. “The law doesn’t allow the city to say ‘We want income,’” she said, and added her clients intended to pursue legal action to prevent the annexation.
According to Hunt, that income would amount to additional yearly property taxes of $212.79 for Vonallmen Processing, $844.58 for Etc., and $421.69 for Gracie Lane Day Hab, plus an additional three percent sales tax that would be paid by customers. Two percent of that would go in the general fund and one percent would go into capital improvements.
The property tax is based on current valuation, Hunt said.
Hope Reed, audience member and granddaughter of Mayor Hunt and Alderwoman Rebecca Hunt, also spoke. Reed, who owns property in Koshkonong and is in support of the annexation, said she believes home owners shouldn’t be the only ones paying taxes to support the community.
“The people in this town and others support Etc. Why aren’t they supporting us?” she asked.
Audience members Etta Wilbanks and Linda Andrews disagreed. Wilbanks wondered if customers would be willing to pay higher prices with the additional sales tax and Andrews feared her home would eventually be annexed as well.
“If I wanted to live in the city, I would have moved in the city,” Andrews said. “I know if you get these businesses you’ll come after me next. I’m a country girl, not a city girl.”
Another audience member stated she didn’t mind paying sales taxes when she bought goods or services in other towns like Thayer, Branson or West Plains, and she felt that others wouldn’t mind paying them in Koshkonong.
City worker Nick Reed said he felt the only way for the town to experience continued growth would be with the additional tax revenue. “There are only three towns in Oregon County, Koshkonong, Thayer and Alton. This one is coming up and we need to support it.”
He added he had been stopped short on city projects for lack of funding.
Regarding the district’s annexation Hunt provided a copy of a letter from the district’s lawyer, Kathryn B. Forster of Micke O’Toole, LLC, of St. Louis. Forster states school board members requested annexation on July 11, but argues that the ordinance annexing the property failed to comply with Missouri law because it was adopted before a public hearing was held on the matter.
The letter was dated Oct. 10.
In answer, Koshkonong City Attorney Scott Robbins of Kennedy, Kennedy, Robbins & Yarbro, LC, Poplar Bluff, in a letter dated Oct. 17, agreed the city received a voluntary petition from the district’s school board on the date stated, but said public notice of the Aug. 3, 1995, hearing had been published in the West Plains Daily Quill on July 24, 1995, in the Oregon County Times on July 26, 1995, and in the South Missourian on July 27, 1995.
In the letter, Robbins also said that while the Aug. 1, 1995, date of the adoption of the ordinance was not what actually happened, and can be proved when compared with minutes of meetings that were recorded at the time. The ordinance was apparently never corrected to match the meeting, he said.
He further stated records showed the district paid for half the cost of the publication of the public meeting notices and half the cost of attorney fees related to documentation of the annexation.
He also pointed out there was a five-year statute of limitations on any challenge to the annexation, putting the deadline for filing such a challenge no later than the year 2000.
Removing the district from city limits would remove the proposed annexation’s contiguous boundary, Hunt said.
