A Mtn. Home man who reportedly told deputies he entered a house to “take a quick nap” but was found in possession of the homeowner's property was arrested Christmas Day and charged with burglary and theft, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
Lawrence J. Olson, 52, was arrested at the home of Allison June Cunningham on Robinson Point Road. Cunningham is in custody in Hidalgo County, Texas, awaiting extradition on first-degree murder and other charges after a body was found in a burned car Dec. 16 on a road south of Mtn. Home.
She and another suspect in the murder were arrested the next day near Brownsville, Texas.
Montgomery reported a neighbor had been watching Cunningham's house for several days, and on Dec. 23 the sheriff's department was notified a break-in had been discovered.
On Christmas Day, the neighbor looked in a window and noticed clothing and other items on a couch had been moved, and discovered a hole accessible from the home's crawlspace going into the garage. While deputies were at the scene the neighbor found Olson under a bed, dressed in camouflage, and he was taken into custody by deputies Craig Kocka and Sgt. Ken Graham, Montgomery reported.
Olson allegedly told the deputies he had permission to be there and had just gone inside to take a nap, but was found with jewelry, debit cards and other property belonging to Cunningham in his pockets. When Cunningham was contacted, she denied giving Olson permission to be in her house or in possession of her property, said Montgomery.
Olson is held on $25,000 bail, the sheriff added.
