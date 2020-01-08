An object found Monday in a ditch that appeared to be an explosive device was investigated by members local law enforcement and fire officials, reported West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
The item was found by citizens off of Olive Street, which is just southwest of Gene Jones Park, and taken in their vehicle to the police department, Monticelli reported.
After it was moved to a safer place in the police department parking lot away from structures, the device was found to be two cylinders wrapped in black electrical tape with wicks attached. Investigation determined the cylinders were firework mortar rounds that had been taped together, said the chief.
Investigators talked to multiple people and learned a box of firework mortar rounds had been found in a dumpster behind a business, then two of the rounds were taped together to create a bigger explosion.
The device was thrown into a ditch by a different person who thought it looked like a bomb, Monticelli reported.
It was rendered safe for processing as evidence by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad from Troop F in Jefferson City; Monticelli said it is still being determined if criminal charges will be sought in the case.
“The West Plains Police Department wanted to thank members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the West Plains Fire Department for assisting in the incident,” he added
