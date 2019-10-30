A West Plains woman has been charged with exhibiting a weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at her mother and pulling the slide back after threatening to kill her.
Megan Lindsey Neal, 36, Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Sunday at the police department on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and released with $10,000 bail.
In court documents submitted to prosecutors, West Plains Police Officer Conner Burnes said he responded at about 6 p.m. Friday to a home on Leyda Street, told there had been a domestic altercation and that Neal had left the scene on foot.
The alleged victim told the officer that Neal had come into the house and sat down, and she almost immediately started yelling at Neal to leave. When she got her phone Neal allegedly got up and started cursing her mother, saying, “I’ll kill you, b----,” before pointing a gun pulled from her waistband at her mother and pulling the slide back.
The woman said her dog attacked Neal and Neal left after throwing a partial pack of water at her mother, hitting her in the head. Burnes noted he did not see any injury to the woman while at the scene.
Another woman who was in the house at the time said she heard the argument, but was in the kitchen for most of the incident, and didn’t hear the gun being cocked or see Neal with it, but saw her standing with her left hand at her side.
After Neal was taken into custody she allegedly denied being in the house and told Burnes she didn’t have a gun. No weapon was found on Neal at the time of her arrest, according to court documents.
Neal was handed a three-year suspended execution of sentence on a February 2018 conviction of second-degree burglary, and a probation violation hearing is set for Nov. 8 in that case, according to court records.
In May, Neal pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and was handed a five-year suspended execution of sentence, and has since been charged with violation of an order of protection for an adult, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony.
Those cases remain unresolved, according to court records.
