The bench trial for Rebecca Ruud, 41, of Theodosia, charged with the murder of her 16-year-old daughter in 2017, has been postponed.
Court records show the trial, to be held in Taney County on a charge of venue before 31st Judicial Circuit Court Judge Calvin Ray Holden, will be rescheduled on Feb. 7.
Ruud and Robert Peat Jr., 33, of Zanoni, are each charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Each charge is a felony.
The two are accused of killing Ruud’s biological daughter, Savannah Leckie, then burning her body to cover up the crime in July 2017 at Ruud’s property about five miles west of Theodosia. The charges originated in Ozark County.
Ruud has been jailed without bail since August of 2017 and Peat was released on his recognizance in July 2018, on the condition he live with family members and wear a GPS monitoring device. In May, Peat was allowed to remove the device on the condition he reports twice a week to probationary services, according to court records.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Feb. 7 before Holden, but a trial date has yet to be set, according to court records.
