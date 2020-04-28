An alleged attack with a shovel has led to charges for a West Plains man. A summons was issued Thursday for Joseph L. Newton, 55, North Utah Street, on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.
The incident reportedly happened on Feb. 20 when the alleged victim, who had been at Newton’s home for several hours earlier that day, left and was eventually messaged by Newton’s brother, who also lives at the home, to come get his belongings.
The man reported that as he was doing so, Newton came up to him and started hitting him with the end of a square-headed shovel. The alleged victim said the first blow landed on his right knee, then Newton dropped the shovel, picked it back up by the shovel end and began striking him with the handle.
The victim reported he was struck on the back of the head by the shovel handle and blocked a third blow with his right forearm.
He told officers he fled and dropped his belongings and two cell phones in the process. West Plains Police Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported the victim walked with a limp and had several cuts and abrasions to his right knee that were photographed for evidence.
The man did not seek medical treatment for his injuries, Stephens added.
