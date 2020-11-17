Losing a family due to a terminal illness can be emotionally tough. For many patients, hospice care can help improve quality of life and reduce pain and suffering, but for family members, the death of a loved one can remain a heart-wrenching experience.
Whitney Stanifer with Three Rivers Hospice, which has locations in West Plains and Mtn. Grove, wanted to do something more for the families of the patients her hospice served.
In 2019, she came up with the idea of having a Celebration of Life memorial event for those hospice patients who died during the previous year.
“I’ve always wanted to give to the families,” Stanifer said. “By doing the memorials, we can honor the patients and the families and be an active participant in the community.”
During the first memorial held last November, participants released balloons in People’s Park in West Plains, she said, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related feedback, she decided to do something different.
With help from sponsors, Stainer worked with the Galloway Park Board and Mary Beth Factor with the Missouri Department of Conservation to procure five red maple saplings from West Plains Greenhouses & Nursery to plant in Galloway Creek Nature Park in north West Plains.
The saplings were planted Nov. 7 as part of this year’s Celebration of Life event, done in a way to allow families and volunteers to participate over the course of the day and ensure social distancing.
Donations from Dr. Scott Roush and his wife Missy, Kindred at Home in West Plains, Malishas in Mtn. Grove, Connie Whitener in Mtn. Grove, and Missouri Ozarks Community Health helped make the day possible, earning Stanifer’s thanks.
She said each tree will be marked with a plaque honoring West Plains hospice patients who died between October 2019 and October 2020 and one of the donors.
To honor Mtn. Grove hospice patients who died during the same time frame, another memorial, will be held, said Stanifer. Similarly five maple saplings will be planted through the day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Park near the Senior Center on State Street in Mtn. Grove.
The event is open to the public, but Three Rivers asks people to call ahead at 417-926-3373 and schedule a slot to come.
“Memorials like this can help bring closure and something to come back to,” Stanifer said.
She said that because of the positive feedback she received from the West Plains memorial that planting trees will become a regular part of the annual event.
