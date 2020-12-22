Willow Springs aldermen discussed renewing contracts and approving the 2021 budget during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
The council first heard from Kelly Beets with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) who presented Mayor Brooke Fair with an award for the Willow Springs Police Department’s acquisition of in-car cameras and body cameras as part of a risk mitigation grant. MIRMA is also awarding the police department with $3,500 for further risk mitigation expenditures.
The council then moved onto existing business and revisited an ongoing discussion about vacating the alley behind the former Sonic location on Main Street for to open it up for development for a planned Dollar General to be built there.
The council agreed to approve the quit claim deed for between the mayor and the Dollar General developer.
The new Dollar General is expected to be finished by spring 2021 and will replace the current Dollar General in Willow Springs which is located next to G&W Foods on West Main Street.
For new business, aldermen approved contracts for 2021. This included renewing the city’s financial support for the YMCA for $15,000 and the Willow Springs Public Library for $39,000 and approving an agreement between Mayor Fair and the Willow Springs Fire Protection Association to provide rural fire protection services across the Willow Springs R-IV School District, except for areas already covered by other fire districts.
City Administrator Beverly Hicks then presented the final 2021 budget to the council. She said the city will have a balanced budget of $5.9 million and that while the budget is conservative, she believes the city will remain financially healthy.
The council unanimously approved the budget for the 2021 fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
Aldermen then moved into an executive session to discuss a personnel matter before adjourning for the night with no action being taken in that session.
