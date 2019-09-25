West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli announced Wednesday that Officer Paul Bradshaw is chosen as the canine handler for the department’s first “Dual Purpose” canine team.
“The department is excited about our new member and we want to again thank our community for making this possible,” said Monticelli. “We will provide further updates as they become available.”
According to the chief, the dog should arrive by Friday at the training facility after traveling from out of the country. Once tested and accepted as a good candidate for the West Plains police program, the canine will begin a four-month training program.
Bradshaw will then travel to the training facility to work with his canine partner for about a month.
The team will be trained in narcotic detection, article search, tracking, and apprehension and protection.
Bradshaw has been with the police department since May of 2017.
The plan is for a second canine officer to be added to the team eventually. Funds for the canines were raised by community members after the retirement of former canine officer “Tuk” in April.
