The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen met Thursday evening in its regularly monthly session to approve details about the upcoming Christmas Parade, and discuss plans for a new Dollar General and the 2021 budget.
The first item under new business was a request for approval to close Main Street from Ferguson Street to Booster Field for the annual Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. Aldermen unanimously approved the request.
The parade, themed “Gnome for the Holidays,” is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at Booster Field. Updates can be found on Facebook, @willowspringschamberofcommerce.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Discussion moved to plans for a proposed Dollar General to take the place of Sonic at 520 E. Main St. The restaurant closed Nov. 1.
City Administrator Beverly Hicks told the council of a meeting with representatives from Dollar General. The group agreed to re-case the sewer and water lines from manhole to manhole, she said, and the store’s electric utility will go underground, adding $150,000 extra to the group’s budget.
Details regarding the warranty deed to vacate part of the alley behind the property, she added.
During the discussion, Alderman Troy Yonker noticed the presented site plans did not have the correct base and surface depth for Cherry Street. Council asked to amend Cherry Street on the site plans to have an 8-inch base and 8-inch top as it was agreed upon.
Hicks told the Quill that demolition of the Sonic building is expected to take place within the next month and construction of the new store will begin soon after. She said it could be open for business as early as spring and confirmed the Dollar General near G&W Foods will close after the new, larger location opens.
The planned Dollar General has no connection to the Family Dollar to be built across the street at the former site of the Willow Springs Motel. According to Hicks, the Family Dollar is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022.
BUDGET DISCUSSION
The council then moved on to old business, which focused on the discussion of the 2021 budget. According to the minutes, the city is looking at a proposed budget of $5.9 million.
Alderman Phill Knott asked Hicks about two vehicles the city agreed to purchase from Jefferson City in the October session. Hicks said the city purchased a Dodge Charger and on Monday the city will purchase a Chevrolet Tahoe. Hicks said she asked Jefferson City surplus to leave the police package on the Tahoe for an extra $900.
The Electric Department’s share of the budget, which is still a draft, includes a fourth person for the department who will be a journeyman/lineman at hire, said Hicks. The city has budgeted for renewal or replacement of power lines from the dog pound to the back side of Coastal Energy as preparation for the next steps in upgrades for the future.
Hicks also asked the council if it would like to continue to support the YMCA and the library; the council agreed to keep the same amount of financial support in the 2021 budget. The work cart for the golf cart has been taken out of the budget.
Hicks told the Quill that the final balanced budget would be presented to the council for approval during its regular meeting in December.
SENIOR FIRE HYDRANT PROJECT
Willow Springs High School senior Janda Duddridge presented her senior project plan to the council which involves the repainting of seven of the city’s fire hydrants in correct colors.
According to Hicks, the color of the hydrants is based on individual hydrants’ water pressure and status as a municipal or private hydrant.
“She comes from a family of firefighters and this is an important project for her,” Hicks told the Quill. She said Duddridge’s plan is to strip the hydrants down to their bare metal and then work with the Willow Springs Fire Department to repaint them the correct color.
When presenting her plan to the council, Duddridge said Waggoner True Value would supply paint for one hydrant, and they gave her a quote for the remaining paint for $154.02. She asked the council if it would donate the full amount toward the project. The council agreed to give Duddridge the requested amount for the project.
She told the council she plans to have the fire hydrants repainted by January.
To end the evening, the council move into a closed executive session to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken, according to the minutes.
The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen typically meets on the third Thursday of each month.
