An Arkansas woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 5 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 63 two miles north of Koshkonong in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.D. Pond, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Britney P. Russell, 17, Willow Springs, was driving her 2007 Chevrolet 1500 that rear-ended a northbound 2004 Dodge Stratus, driven by Rhonda K. Weaver, 52, Ash Flat, Ark., attempting to turn left onto a private drive.
The report shows Weaver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to Ozark Medical Center in West Plains.
Russell, who did not wear a seat belt, was unhurt, the report shows.
No condition report for Weaver is available.
