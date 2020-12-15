Two Florida residents each suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision caused by a slick bridge Monday morning on south U.S. 63, about a mile north of Brandsville in Howell County.
Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a southbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Dalton Raymond, 24, of Freeport, Fla., lost control at 7:45 a.m. on an ice-covered bridge and struck a guardrail before crossing the center line and striking a northbound 2004 Ford F250 driven by James A. Martin, 34, of Thayer.
Raymond and his passenger Jose L. Pacheco, 20, of Orlando, were reportedly thrown from the Jeep, despite both wearing seat belts, and they were each taken by helicopter to Springfield hospitals. Pacheco was taken to Mercy Hospital and Raymond was taken to Cox Medical Center South, according to the patrol.
Martin, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, was examined by medical personnel at the scene and refused treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Troopers T.D. Pond and J.M. Kenyon investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.