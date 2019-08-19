The West Plains Public Library recently held its annual Summer Reading Party, “A Universe of Stories,” at Galloway Park.
The Friends of the Library provided pizza and prizes and West Plains father/son duo Aaron and David Evans provided and served ice cream made by Spring Dipper.
Children ages 2 to 6 years had to read at least 50 books to enter a drawing for prizes and 75 books to enter the Grand Prize drawing. The winner of the Grand Prize was Porter Niesen who won a tent, camp chair, sleeping bag, bean bag toss, book bag and books.
First place winner was Evelyn Rodriguez who won a coloring rocket, marble game, book bag and books. Second place winner was Emmy Nickey who won a car rug, cars, book bag and books, and third place winner was Adalynn Danahy who won a backpack with playdough and art supplies.
Children ages 7 to 10 years had to read 1,000 pages to enter a drawing for prizes and 2,000 pages to enter the Grand Prize drawing. The Grand Prize winner was Birvon “Mikey” Strong who won a tent, chair, washer toss game, cooler, book bag and books.
First place winner was Elias Viscusi who won a bean bag chair, movie, snacks, book bag and books. Second place winner was Matthias Mourreale who won a pool float, beach towel, bag and books, and third place winner was Nick Zobell who won a backpack with art supplies.
Teens ages 11 to 16 years had to read 2,000 pages to enter a drawing for prizes and 4,000 pages to enter the Grand Prize drawing. The Grand Prize winner was Silas Stephens who won a tent, hammock, badminton set, cooler, book bag and books.
First place winner was Abby Mourreale who won a bean bag chair, movie, snacks, book bag and books. Second place winner was Emily Blanchette who won a pool float, beach towel, bag and books, and third place winner was Sam Wood who won a backpack with art supplies.
The Grand Prize Winner for the Adult Summer Reading Program was Christina Kenyon. She won a handmade quilt donated by the Calico Cabin Sew-ciety and Jean Asberry, owner of Hideaway Quilts in Birch Tree, and quilted by John Tranbarger, Mtn. View. Rebecca Earls won Chamber Bucks.
