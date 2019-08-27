A warrant has been issued for an Alton resident charged with abuse or neglect of a child after allegedly striking a boy with a large metal spoon, causing bruising and a welt on the child’s legs and an arm.
Bail is set at $500 cash or $2,500 surety for Justin Earl Pritchett, 34. As a special condition of the bond, Pritchett is not to have contact with the alleged victim nor enter the child’s home.
Alton Police Officer Christopher Walker reported he spoke with the boy Thursday and was told Pritchett had spanked him with a spoon the night before. The alleged victim also stated he had been punished for calling a sibling names in front of a teacher and that Pritchett told him if he told anyone “he’d get it worse.”
Walker said he ended the interview at that point because the child became visibly upset and began crying. He reported seeing red, dark blue and purple bruises ranging in width from 2 ½ to 2 ¾ inches and 3 ½ to 4 ¼ inches in length on each of the boy’s thighs and a raised welt that was 1 ½ inches wide and 2 ¾ inches long on the child’s right forearm.
The injuries were documented for evidence and the incident was forwarded to the Missouri Child Abuse/Neglect hotline, Walker reported.
Pritchett allegedly told Walker and Oregon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Reed he had been having problems with the child “not minding,” adding he had “let things go.”
He reportedly told Walker he had confronted the child about his behavior after church on Aug. 21, and there had been a verbal argument that led to a spanking with a metal spoon, and that the spanking had continued after the child had dropped to the floor.
A witness to the incident told law enforcement the boy had been throwing rocks, and Pritchett struck him three or four times with a metal spoon that was 12 to 14 inches long, adding Pritchett had consumed about three alcoholic drinks prior to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.