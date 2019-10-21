A Texas County woman has been arrested and is held on $500,000 bail after allegedly allowing her elderly mother to lie on the floor for several weeks after a fall, exposing her to health problems that officials say could have contributed to her death.
Patricia A. Davis, 67, of Licking, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault involving a special victim, felonies, and abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person, misdemeanor.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported deputies responded on May 22 to Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) in Houston after Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater expressed concern about the living conditions of Kathleen C. Davis, 91, in the time before her arrival at TCMH and her subsequent death.
During an investigation, deputies reportedly discovered Kathleen Davis had been living with Patricia Davis and was in her care. They alleged the elderly woman had been left lying on the floor for an extended period of time, exposing her to malnutrition, dehydration, sepsis and other “untreated medical conditions.”
An arraignment was set for Patricia Davis at 9 a.m. Monday morning in the courtroom of 25th Circuit Associate Judge Douglas Don Gaston, according to online court records.
