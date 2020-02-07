The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during a electronic ballot process held Wednesday. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, bridge improvements, erosion control repairs and conduit installation, totaling over $21.5 million.
Among the contracts awarded, locally about $6.8 million went to Pace Construction of West Plains for pavement improvements on the following routes: U.S. 63 from Cleveland Road to U Highway in Texas County; U.S. 60 from east of J Highway to County Road 455 in Carter and Shannon counties; F Highway from U.S. 63 to the end of state maintenance in Texas County; Business U.S. 63 from south of U.S. 63 to north of U.S. 60 in Willow Springs; Business U.S. 60 from U.S. 63 to U.S. 60 in Texas County, and; Business U.S. 60 from Business U.S. 63 to U.S. 60 in Willow Springs.
Other pavement improvement contacts included $8.7 million awarded to Apex Paving, Co., for improvements to U.S. 60 in Scott and Mississippi counties. Two erosion control contracts for over $500,000 were awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors and Putz Construction for U.S. 60 and U.S. 67 and other various route throughout the Southeast District.
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges in the state, 10 bridges were selected as part of this program. Two contracts totaling to 4.8 million were awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading for bridge replacements in Pemiscot, Stoddard and Scott counties.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.
For more information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
