Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation invites the community to this year’s Cancer Crusade Gatsby Gala. The event, in its second year, celebrates cancer survivors and will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Magnolia Room at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
Entertainment will be provided by a 17-person big band and “Caduceus – The Doctor’s Band.” Patients giving testimonials are among the evening’s guest speakers, along with Dr. Charles Morgan, board-certified oncologist at OMC Cancer Treatment Center.
Dinner will be provided by Colton’s Steak House & Grill. OMC Foundation invites attendees to join them in dressing in 1920s attire, noting lavender is the chosen color for the event, as it represents all types of cancer diagnoses.
Ozarks Cancer Crusade was established to bring awareness to and assist an estimated 4,240 cancer patients being treated at OMC Cancer Treatment Center, said foundation officials. Many have been helped by the generosity of the community and with ongoing support, the Cancer Crusade can continue to make a difference in their lives, the officials added.
Tickets are available for $50 at the OMC Foundation, 12 Parkway Center in West Plains, or online at tinyurl.com/foundationgala.
For information about sponsorships, call 853-5200.
All proceeds from the event go to the Ozarks Cancer Crusade Fund, an emergency fund for OMC Cancer Treatment Center patients.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the hospital in providing healthcare to the communities it serves.
For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 853-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.