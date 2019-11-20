A prayer service and ribbon cutting Monday morning kicked off the beginning of the Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season at First Baptist Church in West Plains.
“We very excited about the way it’s growing in the community,” said Lesa Rothgeb, drop-off team leader for First Baptist Church.
She said over 30 local churches and organizations have signed up to participate in the project this year. They are joined by many others from around the country with the goal of reaching 11 million children in 100 countries, she added.
Locally, the goal is to collect over 2,100 shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Rothgeb believes Operation Christmas Child represents an excellent gospel opportunity.
“It’s an opportunity to reach people around the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she said. “And they can do so without having to leave their communities.”
Suggested items for filling the boxes include toys for either a boy or girl, hygiene items and school supplies. Organizers ask that contributors not include candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items, war-related toys, breakable items, food or liquids.
In order to cover the cost of shipping and handling, a donation of $9 is requested for each shoebox.
All Operation Christmas Child donations are being accepted at West Plains First Baptist Church, 202 Walnut St.
For more information visit www.samaritanpurse.org or call 816-622-8316.
